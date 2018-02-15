—

Olympic diver Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black have announced they are expecting a baby in a recent Instagram post.

The couple shared the news with a photo of themselves holding up a baby scan picture, with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day”.

“Tom and Dustin are thrilled to share that they are expecting their first child in 2018,” a spokesperson told the Press Association.

They have not revealed any more details about the pregnancy.

Last year the couple married in a fairytale wedding at the 58-room Bovey Castle in Devon.

The small wedding ceremony, with only 50 family and friends, took place in the castle’s beautiful Cathedral Room, accompanied by a string quartet.

They hired the whole castle especially for the day.