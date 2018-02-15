Olympic diver Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black have announced they are expecting a baby in a recent Instagram post.
The couple shared the news with a photo of themselves holding up a baby scan picture, with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day”.
They have not revealed any more details about the pregnancy.
Last year the couple married in a fairytale wedding at the 58-room Bovey Castle in Devon.
The small wedding ceremony, with only 50 family and friends, took place in the castle’s beautiful Cathedral Room, accompanied by a string quartet.
They hired the whole castle especially for the day.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment