A NEW report shows that one in three LGBT people are bullied or harassed at work.

The report by the Trades Union Conference says that young, bisexual or trans people are the most affected, Gay Star News has reported.

Only half of the 5,000 respondents in the study are out at work, and just 36 per cent of young people are out.

Almost half of trans people reported bullying or harassment in the workplace, compared to 35 per cent of cis LGB people.

“Let’s be clear: homophobia and transphobia at work is undermining, humiliating and can have a huge effect on mental health,” said Trades Union Conference general secretary Frances O’Grady.

“Employers must be clear that they have a zero tolerance attitude to harassment of their LGBT staff, and stand ready to treat any complaint seriously.”

The Trades Union Conference said that inclusive sex and relationship education in schools will “ensure homophobia, biphobia and transphobia are addressed as early as possible”.

The report showed bisexual people fared worse in the workplace than others, with one in four not out to anybody at work, compared to 13 per cent of lesbian and gay employees.

Young people were also less likely to be out at work, with 20 per cent not to anyone.