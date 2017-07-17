—

ORANGE is the New Black star Lea DeLaria has opened up about being arrested in the US for being gay.

DeLaria, who plays Big Boo on the show, shared her story in a Huffington Post interview.

She and a female partner were arrested in Missouri for publicly making out.

“We were so busted,” she laughed.

“I so spent the night in jail!”

DeLaria and the other women were separated while in jail.

“They were afraid we were gonna fuck in the jail, I guess,” she quipped.

In the interview, she also recalled the first time she realised her butch identity.

“When I walked into my first dyke bar, there was this old dyke… and she yelled, ‘Hey, baby butch!’

“And I went, oh… I guess I’m a butch dyke.”

Asked about the most hurtful thing someone has said about her sexuality, DeLaria said, “That’s the wrong way to put it, because I don’t get hurt. I am filled with rage.

“So if somebody says something stupid about my sexuality, I will get rageful about it.”