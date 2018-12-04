—

Alt-right loudmouth Milo Yiannopoulos is reportedly in massive debt amounting to over $2 million, according to documents released by his Australian promoters.

Yiannopoulos was set to tour Australia this year courtesy of promoters Ben and Dan Spiller, who run Australian Events Management.

But The Guardian has reported that the tours repeatedly fell through, despite high-profile far-right pundits like Ann Coulter and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, who was recently denied entry to Australia, being set to appear alongside him.

The Spillers said they have commenced legal action against Yiannopoulos, and apologised for the “inconvenience” of the tour being cancelled, and that it was their “intention to support free speech by bringing Milo back to Australia”.

Documents show Yiannopoulos demanding money from his promoters for medical bills for both himself and his husband on top of living expenses and wages for employees, all in addition to money the Spillers claim they already gave him.

“I am less financially secure, more panicked and stressed, and more miserable than when we started,” he told the Spillers in a message.

He also owes over $150,000 to former lawyers, and tens of thousands more to fellow alt-right figures, and hundreds of thousands to his billionaire former sponsors, alongside $1.6 million owed to his own company, Milo, Inc.

Yiannopoulous last week announced he would join Tommy Robinson on the Deplorables Tour, which was to feature Gavin McInnes, and called the Spillers “fraudulent” and “incompetent”.

Messages detailed in the documents show Yiannopoulos indulging his trademark self-aggrandisement, sending the Spillers such gems as “This is MY Tour. That means if we are spending money on original content, it features ME. No one else.”

“I’m the star, and it’s my show, and you need to get used to it,” he tells them in another message.

“You have no idea about my networks, skills, talent, experience,” another reads.

In August, the former Breitbart editor wrote a lengthy tantrum on Facebook, slamming his fans for not supporting him and saying he has “lost everything standing up for the truth in America, spent all my savings, destroyed all my friendships, and ruined my whole life.”

In October, Yiannopoulos appeared on Sky News to promote the failed tour with Coulter, and announced that he was writing a book about Australia entitled Australia, You’re My Only Hope.

It’s a frequently spouted alt-right notion that Australia is the last bastion of free speech, with Yiannopoulos calling the book his “survey of the state of affairs – of free speech, feminism, political correctness – the little diseases, cancers and toxins trying to infect the Australian body politic.”

It will presumably also contain some of his sophisticated insights about Indigenous culture, including that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander is “crap” and writing on January 26 this year that Indigenous Australians have been “unable to retard the march of western progress”.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, Yiannopoulos described himself as “the most effective, talented cultural warrior of my generation” and said that going broke was “worth it”.

He said that “two years of being no-platformed, banned, blacklisted and censored” had made him “pretty broke”, but vowed to continue in his quest to suffer for his routine hate speech “for decades” to come.