—

PARENTS in the US have turned their backs on the name Caitlyn, a trend Huffington Post has linked with transphobia.

Between 2015 and 2016, the four names that most dropped in popularity were Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn.

The spelling Caitlyn—as in Jenner—plummeted 462 spots in popularity in a single year.

“It’s not hard to connect the trend to Caitlyn Jenner’s decision to come out as transgender in April 2015,” the article read.

Caitlyn Jenner came out as trans in April 2015, making the sudden drop in popularity of her name seem likely to be related.

Trans rights have since become a more prominent issue worldwide. The US bathroom rights debate has spread to Australia, with controversy over unisex bathrooms in government offices.

While parents have abandoned naming their daughters Caitlyn, the hottest trend in boys’ names is a little less political. The male name with the biggest increase in popularity for the same period was Kylo.