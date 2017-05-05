INTERNATIONAL gay party festival WE Party has come under fire for the lack of diversity among its advertising models.
“We invite you to come together—no race, no colour, no religion,” posted WE Party on Facebook. The message was accompanied by images of men of varying skin tones but mostly white, and with identical muscular builds.
“I didn’t realise that the theme for this year’s party was eugenics,” commented one Facebook user.
“It shows exactly what is wrong in the gay world,” wrote another. “Focus on the outside, making people insecure, or give them complexes about their looks—discrimination within the gay world.”
On Twitter, one person posted, “’No race, no colour, no religion’, but they’re all white and muscular.”
WE Party has been holding events worldwide since 2009, and is celebrating its sixth anniversary with parties in Madrid and London.
"No race, no color, no religion", pero son todos caucásicos y musculados #vivaLaDiversidad @wepartygroup @WorldPride2017 #ironiaON pic.twitter.com/07UA4BaFBG
— [miκe] (@MikeKerln) May 4, 2017
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Race, No Colour = I’m going to use my place of privilege to ignore the lived experience of discrimination, hate and marginalisation of people of colour who do not have white privilege, while at the same time denying their personal and cultural history .