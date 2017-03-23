—

A conservative pastor has suggested Christians can ‘cure’ gay people through the power of cake.

During a livestreamed show , preacher and vocal Trump supporter Lance Wallnau was asked by a viewer for prayers for her gay son.

Wallnau answered her concerns by recounting a story of Christians who convinced the owner of a gay bar to renounce his sexuality by baking him a cake “anointed with prayer”.

“One of the guys who used to hang out [in the gay bar] was saved and he baked a cake for the owner of the bar, who was gay and very adamantly anti-Christian,” said Wallnau.

“They basically prayed over the cake, it was an anointed cake… And when he ate the cake, the power of God hit him while he was eating the cake.”

Wallnau admitted the story was “crazy” and said he wasn’t sure gay cure cake would work for everyone.