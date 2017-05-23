—

PORTUGAL announced last week it will ban sex-related surgeries on intersex babies.

The announcement was made at the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia forum in Brussels, Gay Star News has reported.

ILGA Europe tweeted about the announcement, adding “It is about human rights.”

Surgeries on intersex babies can cause lasting side effects, including tissue damage, sterilisation, sexual problems and scarring.

Intersex advocates are increasingly calling for an end to forced surgeries on intersex babies and children, with Amnesty International recently throwing its weight behind the cause.

About 1.7 per cent of the population is intersex.