PORTUGAL announced last week it will ban sex-related surgeries on intersex babies.
ILGA Europe tweeted about the announcement, adding “It is about human rights.”
Surgeries on intersex babies can cause lasting side effects, including tissue damage, sterilisation, sexual problems and scarring.
Intersex advocates are increasingly calling for an end to forced surgeries on intersex babies and children, with Amnesty International recently throwing its weight behind the cause.
About 1.7 per cent of the population is intersex.
#Portugal abt to ban unnecessary surgeries on #intersex infants, so other states can act now. It is about #humanrights #idahotforum @govpt pic.twitter.com/ihpeDr5IeR
— ILGA-Europe (@ILGAEurope) May 19, 2017
