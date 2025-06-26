Pro-Trans Protest Song Highlight Of “Hetero Awesome Fest”

In news that will surely surprise no one, a straight pride festival in Idaho, officially named the “Hetero Pride Fest”, ended up a complete failure, with low attendance rates, at least one instance of racism, and a scuffle with the organiser.

The two day event, created by Boise bar owner and former cop Mark Fitzpatrick, was created in response not wanting to take his family downtown during Pride celebrations.

Shirking tradition after COVID-related interruptions, Idaho officially celebrates its Pride in September.

As described by the organisers, the festival “ain’t your limp-wristed woke fest. It’s a full-on celebration of family values with guts.”

Local news reported that “dozens” attended, with the crowd peaking at around 30 to 40 people at a time.

Far-right podcaster David Reilly recorded a live episode at the festival, where he said Boise was a clean city, following it up with a whispered “There’s not a lot of Black people.”

When asked local journalists at KTVB7 whether he backed the comments, Fitzpatrick said “I would never say what he said… I don’t believe people should be derogatory with the intent to hurt somebody’s feelings… but people have free speech.”

“I think Boise is clean because we have less wokeism than other big cities,” he continued. “It’s not about Black people. It’s about liberalism. The liberalism comes in and the city goes downhill. It has nothing to do with the color of people’s skin.”

Protest performance dubbed “pathetic and evil”

Thankfully, there was a distraction from the racism when musician Daniel Hamrick took to the stage with a performance that sent ripples through the audience.

Hamrick is not only part of a punk band and regularly performs at renaissance festivals, he’s also got a passion for BDSM, particularly shibari, and is a self-described dungeon master. He is, essentially, an excellent example of the “woke ideology” Fitzpatrick and the rest of the organisers despise.

Dressed in a plaid shirt and baseball cap, Hamrick quickly de-dragged, revealing a shirt emblazened with the worlds “Keep Canyon County Queer”, and slipping on a denim jacked donned with patches including a pink triangle and rainbow heart.

Hamrick performed “Boy”, an original song about a trans boy who’s being forced by those around him to live as a girl: “They put him in ballet, he wants to play ball/What matters to him doesn’t matter at all.”

The livestream of the festival cut out shortly afterwards, but KTVB reported Fitzpatrick took the mic from Hamrick, which caused a brief scuffle after an audience member didn’t realise the former cop was one of the organisers.

“He sang a song with lyrics that go against our values,” Fitzpatrick told KTVB. “I took the microphone from him, and he and his friends were told to leave.

“This is yet another example of lies and deceptions from the Pride community. That’s what they are: liars and deceivers. They do it to victimize children. It’s pathetic and evil.”

But never fear! If you missed out on seeing the festival flop in person, you’ve got a chance to hop on a plan over to the Pacific Northwest for next year, with Fitzpatrick claiming the event was a “100 per cent success”, with plans for a repeat event next year .

“If I have people now from around the country that are extremely upset at me and trying to ruin my life — and these are morally depraved people — that means I did a good job,” he said.

You heard him! Start saving!!