A pro-Trump and regular Fox News pundit has claimed that the B in LGBTI stands for bestiality, during a recent evangelical radio show interview.

Star Parker, a former Republican candidate in California, was being interviewed on Right Wing Watch when she said that the B in LGBTI was actually a hidden nod to bestiality.

“They keep pushing out this idea, [LGBTI],” she said.

“We did the ‘L’ and the ‘G’, they legalised marriage for themselves. We’re doing the ‘T’ now, the trans, and this is a big, big challenge in our society right now.

“But notice they skipped over the ‘B’, and there are some that say this ‘B’ is going to bombard us with real vileness in our society if they get what they want because it’s not about bisexuality, it’s about bestiality.”

Parker added that bestiality will become common as LGBTI rights continue to be embraced.

“We do know that there is an agenda and we do know that there have been discussions about bestiality in their closed doors,” she said.

“I’m just saying don’t be surprised if we find out that the ‘B’ is not what they said publicly – that it may, in law, show up as something else.”

Parker has appeared as a pundit on US President Donald Trump’s favourite television show Fox & Friends several times, and once suggested that the Confederate flag and Pride flag represented “the exact same thing.”

A Fox News representative told Pink News that Parker wasn’t an employee and stressed that she “only appeared on the network as a guest”.

Bisexuality, the real meaning behind the ‘B’ in LGBTI, is still a largely invisible and oft-trivialised sexual identity.

An Australian study last year found that both bisexual and pansexual people were frequently subjected to discrimination and a lack of social acceptance, even within gay and lesbian communities.

At the time, the study’s lead investigator Julia Taylor said previous research had consistently found that bisexual and pansexual Australians had worse mental health than gay or straight people.

