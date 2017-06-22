—

QUEEN Elizabeth II has addressed discrimination based on gender and sexuality in the annual Queen’s Speech.

As the Tories try to forge a deal with the DUP, the Queen read a speech that discarded many Conservative policies due to the minority government’s precarious parliamentary position, according to Pink News.

“My government will make further progress to tackle the gender pay gap and discrimination against people on the basis of their race, faith, gender, disability or sexual orientation,” said the Queen.

The speech mentioned to specific plans toward these goals.

LGBTI issues are not always included in the Queen’s Speech, and this is the first time they have been mentioned since 2003, when the Queen committed to “increased equality and social justice by bringing forward legislation on the registration of civil partnerships between same-sex couples”.

Same-sex marriage was never mentioned in a Queen’s Speech, though it was passed in parliament in 2013.

“While today’s Queen’s Speech understandably focused heavily on Britain’s exit from the European Union, we were pleased to hear a clear acknowledgement that more must be done to tackle discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in the next two years, alongside other forms of discrimination,” said LGBTI rights organisation Stonewall.

While the Queen mentioned gender discrimination in the speech, Stonewall raised concerns that this may not include protection from discrimination based on trans status.

“The last Conservative government were open in acknowledging that trans people in our society face endemic levels of discrimination and abuse,” they said.

“They also pledged to review the Gender Recognition Act to de-medicalise the process and remove the intrusive and humiliating barriers that trans people must currently face to have their identity recognised in law.

“We will be seeking urgent clarification from ministers that this remains the intention of this new government, and that they will make progress on the other priorities we set out in our manifesto for the general election.”