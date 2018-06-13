—

Lesbian, bisexual and queer women are often uncomfortable attending Pride events, with queer women the least likely to feel welcome, according to a new study.

The survey, conducted by dating app Her, asked users about their experiences and attitudes, Pink News has reported.

Events are happening around the world during June for Pride Month, but many women said they feel left out of the festivities.

Overall, 31 per cent of the women surveyed said they did not feel comfortable attending Pride events.

Bisexual women were more likely to feel left out, with 43 per cent saying they would be uncomfortable.

Queer women were the least likely to say they felt included at Pride, with more than half saying they would feel uncomfortable attending parades or events.

Almost three quarters of respondents said there was a Pride event local to their area—even Antarctica now celebrates Pride Month—but 35 per cent said they had never been to one.

Barbara Galiza, marketing head of Her, said the male-centric nature of many Pride events could explain why so many lesbian, bisexual and queer women felt unwelcome.

“I think it’s a cycle where women will go to these events, not see many women there, and not go back a second time,” she said.

“It was very nice to see so many women still see a big importance in Pride, but disappointing very few considered going themselves.”

Study respondents indicated that they saw Pride as central to the queer community, and that making everyone feel welcome should be a priority.

“There’s no doubt the LGBT+ community can achieve much more if we’re together,” said one person surveyed.

“We should also be aiming for equality within ourselves.”