A RECORD number of LGBTI people were killed in the US in 2016—even excluding the Pulse massacre.
There were 77 homophobic, biphobic and transphobic murders, representing a 217 per cent increase, Gay Star News has reported.
“The enormous tragedy at Pulse nightclub, in concert with the daily violence and discrimination that pervades our lives as LGBTI people… have created a perfect storm of fear and trauma for our communities this year,” said Melissa Brown of the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project.
The majority of victims were people of colour and trans.
A homophobic protester was arrested on Monday outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando as mourners held a vigil for those killed.
During the vigil, three protesters held anti-gay signs and shouted homophobic slogans.
The signs included “Sin = Death” and “Warning: All homos will burn like faggots in hell”.
One of the men was arrested, with videos on social media showing the crowd cheering as he was handcuffed.
“We are not here to relive the horror of that day,” said Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer at the site.
