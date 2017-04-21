—

SHANNON Purser, known for playing Ethel on Riverdale and Barb on Stranger Things, has opened up about her sexuality.

“I’ve only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends,” she wrote on Twitter.

Purser came out after a series of tweets over the prior week about anxiety over her sexuality.

Riverdale has been praised for its portrayals of non-heteronormative characters and relationships, including a kiss between protagonists Betty and Veronica in the pilot episode, and the character of Jughead who may be asexual.

Purser’s announcement came after some controversy over a now-deleted tweet about Betty and Veronica’s onscreen kiss—which some viewers referred to as ‘queer baiting’.

“Representation is so powerful and important,” tweeted Purser.

“But we didn’t write the show? We have literally no say in what happens.”

Purser said she has only just come out to loved ones and is still working out feelings about her sexuality.

“It’s something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don’t like talking about it too much,” she wrote.

“I’m very, very new to the [LGBTI] community.”