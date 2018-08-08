—

Australian multi-hyphenate Ruby Rose has been cast as Batwoman in an upcoming TV crossover event, and may eventually star in her own Batwoman TV series.

The former MTV Australia VJ will be Kate Kane, a Jewish lesbian crimefighter with personal demons on the DC Comics show Arrow later this year, Deadline reported.

Rose is best known for playing Piper’s love interest Stella on the third season of Orange is the New Black.

She has also been raking in movie roles, appearing in films like John Wick: Chapter 2, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Resident Evil: Extinction, Pitch Perfect 3 as well as the upcoming shark movie The Meg.

The casting would make Batwoman the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series.

After a long hiatus, the Batwoman character returned in 2006 in a series of comics which established her character as the first lesbian title DC Comics character.

Rose has been a notably out lesbian throughout her career, and a few years ago revealed through her short film Break Free that she identifies as genderfluid and uses female pronouns.

She was at the centre of controversy during her season on Orange is the New Black over women saying they would “turn gay” for the model and DJ.

DC Comics now has numerous shows on TV on The CW, a network whose primary audience is young women who will now get to see a queer woman lead a superhero series.

Other DC shows include The Flash, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow and Gotham.

Another DC Comics show recently made a huge step for LGBTI representation by casting Nicole Maines as TV’s first ever trans superhero.

Rather than treated Rose’s debut in the crossover episode later this year as a backdoor pilot – i.e. as essentially a preview episode for a spin-off of that show – Batwoman is having a pilot written with a goal of premiering next year, should it get picked up to series.