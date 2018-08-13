—

Australian actress Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter account after facing backlash for her upcoming role as an out lesbian Batwoman.

Rose will play Kate Kane, a Jewish lesbian crimefighter with personal demons on the DC Comics show Arrow later this year, marking the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series.

The casting has drawn criticism from members of the LGBTI community, who are upset that the landmark lesbian role went to Rose, who describes herself as “gender-fluid”.

Before deleting her account, Rose sent out a series of tweets hitting back at speculation over her sexuality.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from… has to be the funniest, most ridiuclous think I’ve ever read,” she tweeted.

“I came out at 12? And have for the past five years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’… how do y’all flip it like that. I didn’t change.

“When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable. When we tear each other down, it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey, love a challenge. I just wish the LGBTI community supported each other more.

“If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

DC Comics now has numerous shows on TV on The CW, a network whose primary audience is young women who will now get to see a queer woman lead a superhero series.

Another DC Comics show recently made a huge step for LGBTI representation by casting Nicole Maines as TV’s first ever trans superhero.