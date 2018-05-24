—

RuPaul’s Drag Race season three star Braden Chapman has publicly apologised after being accused of sexual harassing two fellow drag performers.

Kyle Ayotte and Ethan Hunter Raysor both said that Chapman, the alter ego of drag queen Mimi Imfurst, had made “unwanted and repeated sexual advances” via instant messaging, Pink News has reported.

They added that others have also allegedly been harassed but feel unable to come forward because of Chapman’s prominence in the Philadephia drag community, after appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ayotte, who performs as Lorna Doom, said Chapman repeatedly initiated sexual conversations despite his expressed discomfort.

“It was manipulation through guilt-tripping,” said Ayotte.

“Braden was preying on my inexperience in the drag scene to satisfy his sexual fetish to the point that I felt personally obligated to go through with it because I had dreams of becoming a professional drag performer.”

Raysor, also known as Lilith Del Day, said Chapman propositioned him before a local drag contest.

“I thought that if I did it that one time, he would just leave me alone afterwards,” said Raysor.

“Braden told me that he could be able to compartmentalise his desires for me outside of the competition while still being able to be discreet.

“I wasn’t comfortable engaging with him in that manner again, and I tried to avoid suggestive conversations with him outside of the competition.”

Chapman issued a statement apologising to the men.

“It has come to my attention that my sexual conversations via online messaging were uncomfortable for multiple people that I was engaging with,” he wrote.

“[With] two of those people, I have had ongoing late-night sexual conversations that involved in-depth and often exaggerated cyber role play that although was welcomed by some has made others uncomfortable and used. For that I am incredibly sorry.

“I thought that our conversation, which included sexual and nonsexual discussions, was consensual. I realise now that my intent to engage in a playful and welcomed conversation that I initiated did not have the impact on the them that I thought it did.”

Chapman said he would have stopped the discussions had he realised he was making the other parties uncomfortable.

“I wish I had known more clearly that they did not want to participate in the conversations,” he wrote.

“If I would have known that, I would have stopped. I respect both Kyle and Ethan greatly and would never want to make them feel violated.

“I am incredibly sorry for this and can only work to be a better person and leader in Philadelphia. If anyone has issues I hope that they will speak to me privately so I can apologise to them directly.”