Singer Sam Smith has opened up about his struggles with mental health issues.

“I get massive anxiety,” he said in a recent interview with The Sun.

“I really struggle.”

Smith said he has experienced bouts of anxiety before public appearances.

“I thought I would be more in control of my body and emotions but I get so nervous, to the point I’m almost having panic attacks,” he said.

“Sometimes I need people who I love around me to tell me, ‘Pull yourself together, you’re being a drama queen—it’s too much now, Sam, so rein it in’.

The openly gay singer said he has been focusing of looking after his mental health and cutting out alcohol.

“My anxiety levels and mental health went through a shaky period at Christmas,” he said.

“But I’ve started meditating now, I am not drinking, I am trying to look after my mental health.

“Mental health issues are coming to the fore because people are starting to talk about it. So many people go through stuff. For me, my music has been my therapy.”

Smith said he plans to stick with drinking less to help his mental health.

“I’ve been completely off the booze for three weeks now. I never want to make promises but being sober is something I’m interested in,” he said.

“When I don’t drink and I’m not smoking cigarettes, when I’m completely clean, I feel so focused and happy.

“I don’t see myself drinking for the rest of the year because of the tour. I am more fun when off the booze—it’s nice. I am enjoying it now and we will see how it goes.”

Smith last year spoke publicly about his gender, saying he feels as much female as he does male.

He has recently been romantically linked with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.