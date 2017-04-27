—

STARS Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn have opened up about their love for the LGBTI community ahead of the release of their new movie Snatched.

Both actors have big gay followings, and they want their queer fans to know it’s mutual.

In an interview with PrideSource , Schumer said she has always felt compelled to “fight to the death” to defend the queer community. Hawn added that LGBTI rights are among the most important causes to her.

“Being an ally for [LGBTI] people and an ally for all people, transgender or whatever—to me, that’s a human story,” said Hawn.

“I feel there are injustices in the world that I’ll stand up for, and I think that it’s important to realise that the world is filled with these kinds of issues.

“Love is something in the heart and in the mind, so why would you chastise anyone for that? And this is something that I feel very strongly about.”

Snatched follows a newly single woman (Schumer) on a hilarious misadventure in South America with her mother (Hawn). The two hope it will become a gay cult classic.

“I think it will really bring together people who have had a struggle with a parent—that idea of, we’re both doing the best we can,” said Schumer.

“We all take our parents for granted, and the goal is to be able to accept that they just love the shit out of me and did the best they could… I hope this movie brings kids and parents together—I think it will.”

Hawn said she would like the movie to motivate viewers to call their parents—“whether [they’re] gay or not”.