Beauty giant Sephora will hold special free makeup classes for trans and non-binary people in June for Pride Month.

The classes have been developed by trans staff members as the latest in the Classes for Confidence series, the Huffington Post has reported.

Head of social impact and sustainability Corrie Conrad said that Sephora “held focus groups and worked with our employees experiencing their own gender journeys to help determine class content, sensitivity training procedures, and to help figure out which stores would make the most sense”.

“The trans and non-binary community is a beloved part of our community and we want to be allies,” said Conrad.

“That’s the point of all our programming: Whether you’re entering the workforce or questioning your gender, that’s a major life transition. We want to be there for you.”

The classes will be held at 150 store locations around the world, and will cover topics including colour correction, skin smoothing, and other beauty and makeup subjects identified by trans people.

Australian stores are yet to confirm when they will be holding the classes, but have indicated they are on the way.

An Australian Sephora representative said trans and non-binary people are also welcome to book one-on-one makeup tutorial sessions in any store, regardless of what stage of experience they are at with makeup.

Sephora will also offer free video beauty tutorials tailored for trans people on its YouTube channel.