KIDS show Sesame Street has shown its support for rainbow families during Pride Month.

The program tweeted its message of support alongside a rainbow of colourful muppet characters.

“Sesame Street is proud to support families of all shapes, sizes, and colors,” it tweeted this week.

Some social media users have predictably criticised the tweet.

“Sad to see what Sesame Street has become. Too much indoctrination,” tweeted one person.

However, fans around the world have tweeted their appreciation for the show’s support of LGBTI families.

“That is the most huggable rainbow I have ever seen,” wrote one.

“This is why I love Sesame Street,” said another.

Twitter also noticed the absence of the show’s most high-profile same-sex roommates.

“Bert and Ernie suspiciously absent from the Sesame Street Pride photo,” joked one tweeter.

