A 27-year-old meteorologist has proposed to his boyfriend in front of a looming tornado, calling both the storm and his partner “the two loves of my life”.

Joey Krastel posted a photo of the proposal on Instagram, which saw him kneel down in front of his boyfriend Chris Scott to pop the question.

“The 2 loves of my life,” the caption read.

Krastel currently works as a risk analyst for the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, and said he saw his first tornado at the age of four.

“It was the moment where I knew everything I wanted to do from then on out,” he told NBC News.

“Every meteorologist has a weather story from when they were little that defined their path.”

Scott also has an interest in storms, citing the 1996 film Twister as his favourite film.

“That’s why it was always in the back of my mind to get engaged during storm chasing,” Krastel said.

“I felt like it would be this perfect way to seal the deal.”

