—

A UK student started a protest that successfully led to his school overturning a ban on drag, the Huffington Post has reported.

Philipp Penning wanted to wear a dress on the last day of school, inspired by his part in the school’s recent production of Hairspray, but said he was initially not allowed to.

“The teacher who was helping us was very impressed by the performance and suggested I did something related to that,” said Penning, 16.

“I thought this was a brilliant idea. However, when I spoke to the other teachers about wearing a dress for the Leavers’ Assembly and possibly even wearing drag, they said they needed to think about it.

“That same day I was stopped before I left the building and was told I couldn’t.”

Penning and fellow students protested with a website and petition calling for the school to overturn the ban.

The petition received 283 signatures, and the school agreed to allow Penning to wear the dress.

Penning wore a tight red dress and heels to the end of school celebration last week, and performed Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’.