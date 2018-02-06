—

A new report has revealed the average ages when gay and bisexual people lose their virginity.

The online survey of 1000 people in the US and the UK said gay people reported some of the earliest “sexual awakenings”, Queerty has reported.

Gay people reported having had their sexual awakening at an average age of 14 years, and bisexual people a little older, at 15.4 years of age.

Their straight counterparts were about the same, at 15.4 years.

Gay people reported they actually lost their virginity a little later than straight folks.

While straight people reported having sex for the first time at 17.6 years old on average, gay people said they were closer to 18.

Bisexual people, on the other hand, reported losing their virginity earlier, at just over 16 years of age.

Younger people seem to be having sex sooner.

Millennials said they had their sexual awakening at an average age of 14.9, losing their virginities at 17.4.

Those in generation Z reported their sexual awakening at 14.3, and their first sexual encounter at an average age of 16.2.

As to what sparked people’s sexual awakenings, almost two thirds said they were attracted to an actor.

Another 30 per cent said they first found a sibling’s friend sexually attractive, and more than one in 10 said it was a hot teacher.

“The vast array of catalysts for sexual awakening could be an indicator of just how different our tastes can be when it comes to sexual exploration,” said a spokesperson for DrEd, the website that conducted the survey.

“Or, perhaps these people and images just happen to be in the right place, at the right time!”