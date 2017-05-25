—

TAIWAN’S highest court has ruled that the country’s current marriage law is unconstitutional and discriminates against same-sex couples, moving the country one step closer to marriage equality.

The judges in Taiwan’s Constitutional Court have given lawmakers two years to amend or enact relevant laws, and if that deadline passes without legislative action, same-sex couples will be allowed to register for marriage and obtain “the status of a legally recognised couple”.

If enacted soon, Taiwan would become the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

“The judges have today said yes to marriage equality,” said Lisa Tassi, East Asia Campaigns Director at Amnesty International.

“This is a huge step forward for LGBTI rights in Taiwan and will resonate across Asia.

“Lawmakers must act swiftly to ensure Taiwan becomes the first in Asia to make genuine marriage equality a reality.”

A draft bill on same-sex marriage is being considered by Taiwan’s legislature, a bill Amnesty International is urging lawmakers to fast-track to ensure marriage equality for everyone.

“As today’s ruling makes clear, whoever you love, everyone is entitled to the same human rights and equal protection under the law,” Tassi said.

In April, Amnesty International activists from more than 40 countries sent messages of support urging Taiwan to “say yes” to marriage equality.