—

A US teacher who called homosexuality “perverted” and compared it to cancer has received a three-year suspension from teaching.

In a Facebook post, Jenye ‘Viki’ Knox called homosexuality “a perverted spirit” and a “sin”, and claimed it “breeds like cancer”, Pink News has reported.

Knox, a teacher since 1990, had appealed the New Jersey Department of Education’s decision to revoke her teaching certificates over the comments, but has now accepted the suspension.

Another teacher, Jacqueline Hall, was last year suspended from teaching in New York over a different matter—teaching students about LGBTI issues.

Health teacher Hall was suspended after inviting a guest speaker to teach her high school class about diverse genders and sexual orientations.

Parents were outraged, with one calling a distributed booklet of LGBTI terms “state-funded porn”.

In Australia, concerns are continuing over exemptions from state and federal anti-discrimination laws for religious schools that mean staff could be fired for being gay.

Deputy opposition leader Tanya Plibersek this week said Labor had “no plans” to address the exemptions that allow religious schools to discriminate.

A federal inquiry into ‘religious freedom’ in relation to marriage equality and discrimination is underway, led by Philip Ruddock.