THE city of Tel Aviv-Yafo has announced that the theme of its 2017 Pride Parade is “Bisexuality Visibility”. The parade will be the first large-scale pride parade in the world to ever celebrate bisexuality as a theme.

From June 3, hundreds of thousands of people from Israel and around the world will descend on Tel Aviv for a nonstop week of parties, events and shows that feature and celebrate the city’s vibrant LGBTI community.

The festivities will culminate in a massive parade through the city streets, expected to draw 200,000 partiers. Tel Aviv’s pride parade is the largest pride event in Asia and the Middle East, and one of the largest parades in the world.

Past parade themes chosen by the Tel Aviv LGBTI community include “Transgender Visibility” and last year’s “Women for a Change”.

This year’s theme of “Bisexual Visibility” has been chosen to reaffirm the community’s support for the diverse and inclusive atmosphere that has led to Tel Aviv being dubbed “the world’s gayest city” and “the gay capital of the Middle East”.

“Both in Israel and around the world, many bisexual people feel that they are an invisible group within the [queer] community,” said Efrat Tolkowsky, Tel Aviv-Yafo City Council Member in charge of LGBTQ Affairs.

“Here in Tel Aviv, we are committed to celebrating each and every LGBTQ person and ally equally, so that we can all be out and proud together.”