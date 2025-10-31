The Female Firefighters Turning Up The Heat For A Good Cause

International
Lydia Jupp
October 31, 2025
The Female Firefighters Turning Up The Heat For A Good Cause
Image: Wāhine Toa Firefighter Calendar/Instagram

We’ve all seen our fair share of hot firefighter calendars: buff men without a shirt on, oiled up, possibly holding a puppy. It’s a market that’s been pretty much cornered for a while now- until a group of female firies in Aotearoa broke the internet with their own interpretation.

Featuring 13 firefighters from nine stations across three cities, the 2026 Wahine Toa Firefighter Calendar is taking a page from the boys’ book and stripping down for charity.

Organisers Nicole Koch and Zoe Feau came up with the idea when they were on a shift together.

We were like ‘why isn’t there a woman’s one?’ So we’re just like, ‘maybe we should just make one ourselves and how hard could it be?’ And then it just went from there,” Koch said on morning talk show Breakfast.

“I honestly don’t know what happened, I just feel like we had this idea and then bam, all of a sudden we were making it. It was outrageous.”

The proceeds from the 13-month calendar will be going towards Breast Cancer Cure, supporting research towards the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

“And a few of the girls from the calendar and throughout firefighting have had close connections with breast cancer, it just felt really fitting,” Feau said.

Honouring “both our profession and our femininity”

Koch and Feau said that in the months of planning, there was a question of how to execute the calendar with the right tone- something sexy, but not too objectifying.

“For a long time, the question was how to celebrate strength and femininity without being oversexualised,” Koch told Aotearoa- based publication Stuff.

“Now feels like the right time to show that we can honour both our profession and our femininity while supporting a cause that matters.”

In an Instagram post on Wednesday 29 October, the girls announced that they were absolutely blown away by the response, and that in a little over 24 hours, they’d already met their target donation of $100,000.

“We clearly grossly underestimated how popular our calendars would be and for that we apologise. Fret not, firefighters always have a plan B! Wipe up those tears and have no fears, because PREORDERS are now!”

The calendar’s explosive popularity has seen it given a second run, open for another two weeks until November 10, aiming to get to buyers’ doors by the end of the month so everyone can soak up the December cover girl.

“Same fire. Same cause. Same unstoppable community.”

Make some space on the wall and get your very own Wahine Toa Firefighter Calendar here– we know you want to.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Netherlands Likely To See First-Ever Openly Gay Prime Minister
October 31, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Netherlands Likely To See First-Ever Openly Gay Prime Minister
International News
Texas Judges Given Green Light To Refuse Same Sex Weddings
October 30, 2025 | Michael James

Texas Judges Given Green Light To Refuse Same Sex Weddings
International News
King Charles Attends LGBTQIA+ Armed Forces Memorial
October 29, 2025 | Michael James

King Charles Attends LGBTQIA+ Armed Forces Memorial
International News
Transgender Swimmer Ana Caldas Has Been Banned After Refusing Gender Testing
October 24, 2025 | Michael James

Transgender Swimmer Ana Caldas Has Been Banned After Refusing Gender Testing
International News
Global Research Sounds Alarm on LGBTQIA+ Safety 
October 23, 2025 | Michael James

Global Research Sounds Alarm on LGBTQIA+ Safety 
International News
Disgraced Ex Congressman George Santos Released Early From Prison
October 19, 2025 | Michael James

Disgraced Ex Congressman George Santos Released Early From Prison
International News