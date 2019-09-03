—

The two lions getting intimate in front of zoo goers. Photo: Twitter.

A video of two male lions having sex in front of zoo-goers has gone viral over the weekend, attracting over four million viewers.

It’s unclear where or when the video was originally filmed, but it was uploaded to Twitter by Madrid based user El Gay Leon on August 31 where it was retweeted over 2,700 times.

In the video, one maned lion mounts another in front of a glass viewing panel, engaging in vigorous frottage as a group of zoo goers watch and giggle.

The giggles then turn to gasps as the “top” lion then roars and chases off a lioness who approaches them to see what is going on.

It has been pointed out that some female lions do grow manes, but it seems unlikely that the “bottom” lion in this scenario is female given that the top chased away a lioness.

You can watch the video below.