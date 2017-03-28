—

TINDER has matched over 250,000 trans people since launching its new trans-inclusive feature in November.

The app now allows users to choose from a list of genders, which are displayed clearly on profiles to mitigate the awkwardness of coming out and the risk of later harassment.

Speaking on a panel at the SXSW festival, co-founder Sean Rad said, “We were taken aback by how complex identity is. It’s a very complex area and, at the same time, Tinder is extremely simple.”

Tinder worked together with GLAAD to build a more LGBTI-friendly app.

Rad said Tinder has also sought more education for the community, and worked with its moderation team to support diverse users.

“We sent an important message, not only to our community but our internal employees as well,” he said.

“When we were doing this it was very important we build a feature that works—and we are building a better product for transgender users too.

“Tinder is about everyone, and everyone deserves to meet someone special.”