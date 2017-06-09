—

TRANS Labour candidate Sophie Cook has posted a moving message ahead of the UK election which is currently underway.

Cook is fighting for the seat of East Worthing and Shoreham, one of the UK’s 650 constituencies.

In an inspiring message posted to her website, Cook wrote about coming out as transgender and being selected to stand for election.

“Two years, to the day since I moved to Brighton, and only 23 months since I came out as transgender,” she wrote.

“My life has changed beyond all recognition. The shy, scared person has found her voice and her purpose.

“I’ve met wonderful people along the way and experienced joy and sadness, freedom and loss.”

Cook said when she was selected six weeks ago to run for the seat no-one gave her a chance but she dared to believe.

A few hours later, she also tweeted that her letter for surgery had just arrived.

“Universe aligning: general election and my letter for surgery just arrived,” she wrote.

Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election two months ago when the Conservative Party was 20 points ahead in the opinion polls. However, the party’s popularity has since dwindled.

If Cook wins her seat, she’ll displace the current Conservative MP who has held that seat for the past 20 years.

Universe aligning:

General Election and my letter for surgery just arrived — Sophie Cook (@sophiecooktalks) June 8, 2017