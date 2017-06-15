—

A CANADIAN city that recently became one of the first in the world to paint a permanent trans flag pedestrian crossing has had it immediately vandalised.

The rainbow flag and trans flag crossings in Lethbridge were both damaged on Monday night with skid marks that Lethbridge Pride Fest officials have described as deliberate, Global News has reported.

“These marks are blatantly deliberate, and nearly identical to a similar incident in Saskatoon earlier this month,” said officials in a media release.

“This is a direct attack on the [LGBTI] community and specifically the transgender community.

“However, we at Lethbridge Pride Fest know this is the action of a few small minded, intolerant people.

“We know that Lethbridge as a whole is inclusive, welcoming and supportive. This is obvious because shortly after we were informed of the vandalism, we were told by community members that a street sweeper vehicle was spotted driving up and down the block trying to wash away the marks before morning.”

The city of Lethbridge has pledged to touch up the crossings a few days before the city’s pride parade this month.

As rainbow and trans flag crossings become more popular in cities around the world, homophobic and transphobic vandalism is a concern.

The rainbow crossing in Whitehorse, Canada was also vandalised this week, with police asking for public help in their investigation.

In 2015, the rainbow crossing in Victoria, Canada was similarly damaged with tire marks.

Last month, five students in the Netherlands were charged after painting over a rainbow crossing.