A GAY couple in the US is expecting their first biological child together.

Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese, who is trans, have conceived their first child after previously adopting two children, Pink News has reported.

The Portland, Oregon couple opened up about their pregnancy in an interview on British television show This Morning.

“I think there are a lot of gay couples who would love to have their own biological child without intervention or assistance from other people,” said Reese.

“For me, I see it as a really amazing gift that I’ve been given. I get to live as a man, and I also get to do this really amazing thing that a lot of people would love to do.”

The couple have been married for four years and first became parents by adopting their niece and nephew.

“I wanted to keep growing our family, and adopting more kids was not something we could do,” said Reese.

“We thought, actually, we have everything we need to grow our family on our own!”

Reese, now eight months pregnant, had to stop taking testosterone in order to conceive.

“I talked to a medical team and made sure that was advisable,” he said.

“In our community we actually know a few transgender men who have the ability to carry a child, and who have done so successfully.

“The doctors said, absolutely this is something you can do, there’s no reason you couldn’t have a happy, healthy pregnancy.”

Chaplow, who is cis, said Reese’s trans anatomy was never an issue for him.

“It wasn’t a negative thing,” he said.

“There was so much else about him that I loved and was attracted to.”

After initially suffering a miscarriage, Reese said his recent ultrasound was normal.

“They told me everything looks like a healthy, happy pregnancy should look,” he said.

“I know it’s not how most babies are carried, and I know it’s not how most men are, but I’d just invite people to expand their ideas a little bit of what it could mean to be a man and be a father.”