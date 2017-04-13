—

BEAUTY brand Dove has been applauded for featuring a lesbian couple, including a trans woman, in its new ad.

The new ad for Baby Dove, using the hashtag #RealMoms, features a range of diverse mothers and their babies.

Trans woman Shea is one of the mothers in the ad, appearing alongside her partner and their son.

“We are both his biological parents,” Shea says in the ad.

“You get people who are like, what do you mean you’re the mom? We’re like, yep.”

Lesbian parenting blogger Dana Rudolph says the ad may be the first to feature a trans person who became a parent after transition.

“Kudos to the brand for not only being LGBTQ inclusive, but for being willing to think beyond the more common solution of showing a cisgender two-mom couple,” wrote Rudolph.

“I love the campaign’s overall theme of ‘There’s no right or wrong way to be a mom—only your way’.

“As one of the other moms in the ad says, ‘Do what fits your family. And trust yourself.’ That’s pretty much the best parenting advice I can imagine.”