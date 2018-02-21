—

A dating site just for Donald Trump supporters, which doesn’t allow queer users, has had to remove a picture from its website that featured a convicted paedophile.

The website trump.dating—“Make Dating Great Again!”—allows users to meet other fans of the American president.

After making headlines for only allowing straight people to use the service, the site has now had to remove an image of a paedophile from its main page, Pink News has reported.

Barrett Riddleberger, who wore a red Trump hat in the picture, was convicted of ‘taking indecent liberties with a child’ more than 20 years ago.

The charge related to a video he had made of himself, then aged 25, having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

His image has now been removed from the website.

“I’ve already paid my debt for something I did 25 years ago,” said Riddleberger.

The dating service also raised eyebrows for allowing users to sign up as “happily married” or even “unhappily married”, but these options have now been removed after the website claimed they were errors.

Trump.dating is available to users all over the world.

“We believe that by matching patriotic and political viewpoints as a base foundation of the relationship, it will allow one to focus on what really matters—conversation, commonalities, and if all goes well, courting,” the website reads.