JAMES Corden has slammed Donald Trump’s apathy towards HIV, which recently led six staffers to resign, and come up with an unorthodox solution.

The British late night host criticised Trump for failing Americans who are LGBTI and/or living with HIV, Pink News has reported.

“He’s shown he doesn’t care by taking down the Office of National AIDS Policy’s website on the day that he took office,” Corden said.

The Trump administration has failed to appoint anyone to lead the Office of National AIDS Policy, and removed all mentions of LGBTI rights from the White House website.

Corden told the audience that his own education on HIV had started with the 1993 film Philadelphia.

“It was the first time I’d seen anything about this disease on television, and as I learned more, I started care about it, and I was thinking today—maybe that’s the problem,” he said.

“Maybe Donald Trump doesn’t care because he’s never seen Philadelphia.

“To at least help find a way that he might even bring himself to care about this, today, we’ve sent 297 copies of the movie Philadelphia to Trump’s Florida hotel, Mar-a-Lago.”

Corden said this was the most copies he had been able to buy, and encouraged viewers to send their own copies to Trump as well.

He said he hoped the film would help the president realise HIV is an issue that a world leader “can never afford to ignore”.