THE Ugandan government has vowed to bring back a bill to punish homosexuality with jail time.

Rebecca Kadaga, the speaker who wanted to pass the notorious ‘Kill the Gays’ bill in 2014, has called for the new bill that would also punish the promotion of LGBTI issues, Gay Star News has reported.

The Ugandan High Court nullified the Anti-Homosexuality Act, finding there were not enough members in parliament to consider it legal.

“There is no bill on homosexuality,” said Kadaga. “What we need is a new bill.”

Kadaga wants to ban “unnatural acts” including being gay, lesbian or transgender, with longer jail terms.

LGBTI persecution is common in Uganda, with arrests and violence a constant threat. Homosexuality is already punishable by up to seven years in jail.

“We have to do more in this country than passing a bill like this,” said Grace Waitherero of Sexual Minorities Uganda.

“We need to eliminate HIV rather than trying to abuse the rights of Ugandans.

“If there was a law that would allow them to hunt LGBTI people down, they would do it.”