The president of a religious university in the US has controversially compared LGBTQ people to terrorists and paedophiles.
Everett Piper of the conservative evangelical Oklahoma Wesleyan University made the comments in a newspaper opinion piece for right-wing newspaper The Washington Times.
“Here’s the question: if we have decided the self-evident truths that condemn genocide and the killing fields of Pol Pot do not likewise exist in matters of human sexuality, shouldn’t we be asking what’s next?,” he wrote.
“For example, if there is no moral compass other than ‘conversation’ to give us direction concerning the morality of same-sex intercourse then why not have a ‘conversation’ about consensual pederasty? Why not discuss the merits of adultery?
“Why not have dialogue about how those who identify as incestuous need ‘safe spaces’ where they can be affirmed, and loved for who they are?”
Piper went on to suggest replacing ‘LGBTQ’ with ‘ISIS’ to demonstrate “how absolutely ridiculous our culture’s game of sexual politics has become”.
“If you’re still not feeling a bit unstable on this slippery slope, I recommend this simple exercise: Go to any article in any magazine or website that argues for “conversations” about sexual morality and simply replace the acronym of the day with another set of letters,” he wrote.
“For example, every time you see LGBTQ in an article, simply replace those letters with ISIS.”
Piper concluded by comparing queer identities to anti-Semitism, and advising “sinful” LGBTQ people to just “not do it”.
“One is not defined by his desire to engage in aberrant sex any more than one is defined by a desire to persecute Jews or burn crosses. In both cases, because we are human beings and not animals, we are simply supposed to not do it,” he wrote.
“We can’t justify our sinful nature simply by saying, ‘That’s just who we are.’”
Responses from readers have been mixed, with some agreeing with Piper’s views, and others attacking his bizarre arguments.
“All this does is convince me to mentally replace the words ‘Everett Piper’ with ‘ISIS’, since you clearly share the same desire to impose your sectarian worldview,” wrote one commenter.
‘religious’ and ‘university’ are contradictory terms. I still do not understand how we can, for example, in Sydney have Notra Dame ‘university’, and how the University of Sydney for example still run theology courses (unless it is the STUDY of theology).
Can one really expect rational and logical thought from people who believe the earth to be 6ooo years old and dinosaurs co-existed with humans???
This from a person who still believes in that man-made entity who lives up in the sky,, invented by a bunch of old men in order to control all other Men and Women!
A person who when asked to prove the existence of this man demands others to accept his existence on “faith”.
No-ne has ever come back to prove it.
This so-called “god” who is, we are told “Omnipotent, Omniscient, All-seeing” allows the mass murder of millions during the First and Second World wars, the mass murder of untold millions during the illegal Iraq War created by the USA. The current misery, mass killings in Syria, Afghanistan, the deliberate murder of untold 100s of 1000s of Rohingas by the Myanmar Government one of whose leaders was so wrongly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. This is this same “god” who created Polio, TB, the HIV Virus 9 known for decades before in Africa as “The Slimmer’s Disease”, the Smallpox virus, Yellow fever, Plague, – you name it there is not a killer disease which was not created by this so-called “god”. And this is the “god” this man expects us all to believe in and look on as A merciful, Loving God!
Go to Hell.
He still believes that Women are Second Class, they are the Property of Men.
He still believes that should a Married Women (to a man, of course) have sex with another (of course) Man who is not her owner then she should be Stoned to Death.
That a Man who has sex with another woman, who is not his Property, gets off scot-free and can fuck around as much as he likes!.
This is a person who whilst condemning everyone else for what he sees as their crimes, probably has dirty magazines under his bed – pics of sexy ladies showing off their “lady bits” and which he fantasises about as he whacks on off into his socks!
Yeah, but this dickwad also believes the Earth to be about 6000 years old and that dinosaurs existed 2000 years ago.
DIckwads gonna dickwad. Don’t take it too personally, it’s wasted energy.