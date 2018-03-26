—

The president of a religious university in the US has controversially compared LGBTQ people to terrorists and paedophiles.

Everett Piper of the conservative evangelical Oklahoma Wesleyan University made the comments in a newspaper opinion piece for right-wing newspaper The Washington Times.

Piper argued that accepting the queer community is a slippery slope to accepting terrorists.

“Here’s the question: if we have decided the self-evident truths that condemn genocide and the killing fields of Pol Pot do not likewise exist in matters of human sexuality, shouldn’t we be asking what’s next?,” he wrote.

“For example, if there is no moral compass other than ‘conversation’ to give us direction concerning the morality of same-sex intercourse then why not have a ‘conversation’ about consensual pederasty? Why not discuss the merits of adultery?

“Why not have dialogue about how those who identify as incestuous need ‘safe spaces’ where they can be affirmed, and loved for who they are?”

Piper went on to suggest replacing ‘LGBTQ’ with ‘ISIS’ to demonstrate “how absolutely ridiculous our culture’s game of sexual politics has become”.

“If you’re still not feeling a bit unstable on this slippery slope, I recommend this simple exercise: Go to any article in any magazine or website that argues for “conversations” about sexual morality and simply replace the acronym of the day with another set of letters,” he wrote.

“For example, every time you see LGBTQ in an article, simply replace those letters with ISIS.”

Piper concluded by comparing queer identities to anti-Semitism, and advising “sinful” LGBTQ people to just “not do it”.

“One is not defined by his desire to engage in aberrant sex any more than one is defined by a desire to persecute Jews or burn crosses. In both cases, because we are human beings and not animals, we are simply supposed to not do it,” he wrote.

“We can’t justify our sinful nature simply by saying, ‘That’s just who we are.’”

Responses from readers have been mixed, with some agreeing with Piper’s views, and others attacking his bizarre arguments.

“All this does is convince me to mentally replace the words ‘Everett Piper’ with ‘ISIS’, since you clearly share the same desire to impose your sectarian worldview,” wrote one commenter.