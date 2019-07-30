—

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined patrons at Vancouver’s Fountainhead Pub yesterday, stopping in for a quick drink and posing for photos and shaking hands with patrons.

In doing so he became the first Canadian leader and one of the few sitting heads of state from around the world to visit a gay venue.

Trudeau made the surprise appearance in support of Vancouver Pride Week which runs until August 4 this year.

Vancouver’s NEWS 1130 was on location to document the visit, with reporter Taran Parmar telling viewers, “We’re kicking off pride week here in Vancouver — that’s definitely one way to do it – to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk into a bar here on Davie Street, a packed bar at that.”

Trudeau walked into the bar unaccompanied by an entourage, surprising patrons, who did a double take, before breaking out in applause when they realised who he was.

Parmar reported that there was “lots of cheering, lots of excitement, a lot of people that tried to rush him and take a picture as well as take his hand,” once people realised who he was.

Watch NEWS 1130’s broadcast below