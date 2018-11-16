—

Trans activist Laverne Cox marked Transgender Awareness Week with a heartwarming video where she meets with a young trans man who she discovers has never met another out trans person.

The Orange is the New Black star appears in an episode of Fearless, a digital series presented by Ellen DeGeneres and hosted by body activist and supermodel Ashley Graham.

In the video, Cox meets with Rickey, a 25-year-old trans man from Kansas City in Missouri who began transitioning just over a year ago.

Rickey says he has been struggling with his body confidence, and talks about wearing loose-fitting clothes to cover his binding and how top surgery will allow him to feel more like himself.

“I feel trapped right now,” he says. “But this is who I am, and I don’t have to hide anymore.”

Some of his family reacted well to his coming out, but others did not.

Graham then takes Rickey aside to introduce him to a surprise guest, and upon seeing Cox, he breaks down in tears.

When they sit down to talk, Cox asks if he’s met a trans person in real life before and is shocked when Rickey says no.

The actress asks if he has someone in his life who has been supporting him 100 per cent, and he says he has his grandmother Paula, who calls him “Rickster”.

Cox then reveals that they will be providing Rickey with $10,000 to help him “to help in any way that you need”.

“Everyone should be able to actualise themselves,” Cox tells him.

“Our journey is a little bit different than other people’s, but it’s the same journey. We’re just trying to be the best us we can be.”

It’s not the first time Cox has reached out to someone with inspiring results – earlier this year, she encouraged a teenager who posted on Reddit about his crush on a trans classmate to go for it.

Make sure you have tissues ready and watch the full video below: