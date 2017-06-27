—

THE high-profile US case of a baker who refused to create a cake for a gay wedding is to appear before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from the baker, who originally lost the discrimination case over the cake, according to the The New York Times.

The case, which will be a test of the balance between religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws, started in 2012.

The baker, Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado, refused service to David Mullins and Charlie Craig for their wedding. The couple made a discrimination complaint, and won before a civil rights commission and the courts.

“This has always been about more than a cake,” said Mullins.

“Businesses should not be allowed to violate the law and discriminate against us because of who we are and who we love.”

The couple’s lawyer wrote during the case, “It is no answer to say that Mullins and Craig could shop somewhere else for their wedding cake, just as it was no answer in 1966 to say that African-American customers could eat at another restaurant.”

Phillips argued that his First Amendment rights to expression and religious freedom overrode anti-discrimination laws, allowing him to refuse service.

A Colorado appeals court ruled against him, saying, “Masterpieces does not convey a message supporting same-sex marriages merely by abiding the law and serving its customers equally.”

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected next year.