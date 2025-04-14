WorldPride Organisers Issue Warning For International Travellers

WorldPride organisers have recommended international travellers make “informed decisions” and “seek legal guidance as needed” if they’re looking to celebrate in Washington, DC this June.

Following concerns that LGBTQIA+ people, especially those who are trans or gender diverse, might encounter discrimination when travelling internationally, organiser Capital Pride Alliance has released an updated safety statement, encouraging travellers to exercise caution.

“WorldPride is happening at a pivotal time, and we are working to unite voices worldwide in support of our movement and our lives as the LGBTQ+ community continues its fight for equality, visibility, and justice,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

“As the Capital Pride Alliance prepares for WorldPride in DC, we also continue to work actively with the DC Government to ensure the safety of visitors and residents planning to attend. We encourage everyone in our global community, our allies and supporters, to consider participating in this historic moment in whatever way they can.”

The group recommends those travelling from outside the United States understand any advisories issued by their home countries, and that those seeking entry to the US “make an informed decision based on the potential risks involved”.

Passports with an “X” as the gender marker are still valid for international travel, but a recent memo from the State Department now requires all U.S. visa applications to list the sex assigned at birth. In light of this, visitors are being encouraged to consult official sources and seek legal guidance to ensure their safety.

“Pride is a global movement,” the statement concluded.

“For those who are able, please join us in Washington DC. ”

Intense security measures being taken

The statement comes after Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos, warned last week that it might not be safe for trans people outside of the U.S. to travel to DC.

“It’s possible that we may actually issue a statement telling trans folks internationally not to come, or if they come, they come at their own risk,” he said.

“Those are the things that we will be discussing with the D.C. government and our partners to determine how best to communicate that to ensure that we’re getting the resources to the folks that need it.”

Capital Pride Alliance is working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the National Park Service to ensure the safety of attendees.

On-site security and police, advanced life support stations, roving medic teams, aerial surveillance, and anti-scaling systems will all be in place for the duration of the celebrations, according to the WorldPride Health and Safety webpage.

Organisers will also be hosting safety workshops for residents and visitors, including active shooter training, NARCAN distribution, de-escalation training, and sexual harassment and human trafficking identification.