YOUTUBE has reportedly fixed its restricted mode that was censoring inoffensive LGBTI content.

Restricted mode is a parental control–style feature that is often applied on computers in setting such as schools and libraries.

In a statement, YouTube said, “We fixed an issue that was incorrectly filtering videos.

“We want to clarify that restricted mode should not filter out content belonging to individuals or groups based on certain attributes like gender, gender identity, political viewpoints, race, religion or sexual orientation.”

YouTube says 12 million videos that were previously blocked will now be available in restricted mode, including hundreds of thousands of LGBTI videos.

The website is now offering a form to allow feedback on what is blocked in restricted mode, intended to improve its automated system.