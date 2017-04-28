YOUTUBE has reportedly fixed its restricted mode that was censoring inoffensive LGBTI content.
In a statement, YouTube said, “We fixed an issue that was incorrectly filtering videos.
“We want to clarify that restricted mode should not filter out content belonging to individuals or groups based on certain attributes like gender, gender identity, political viewpoints, race, religion or sexual orientation.”
YouTube says 12 million videos that were previously blocked will now be available in restricted mode, including hundreds of thousands of LGBTI videos.
The website is now offering a form to allow feedback on what is blocked in restricted mode, intended to improve its automated system.
