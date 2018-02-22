—

A social media personality who said her homosexuality and cancer were cured by veganism and faith has died.

Mari Lopez, who had more than 10,000 YouTube subscribers, died from cancer, Pink News has reported.

She claimed that the lifestyle had stopped her being a lesbian as well.

“I was healed by God and faith and used to live a gay lifestyle,” Lopez once told her viewers.

She and her niece Liz made a series of videos, which had nearly a million views, claiming that a raw vegan diet could cure cancer.

Since Lopez’s death, some of the videos have been removed.

Liz blamed her aunt’s death on her mother, who she said had convinced Lopez to start radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and begin eating meat again.

“She said it was OK to use things that she didn’t want to use,” said Liz.

“My aunt was very against the microwave because of cancer-causing issues with that, and my mum would cook her things using the microwave.

“I feel like that’s what caused the issues. That’s where the inconsistencies were.

“She was telling people in her videos that people needed to eat this way, but at the same time she was having her own struggle.”

She said she still believed in the diet she and her aunt promoted.

“I still agree with the message, completely,” Liz said.

“I would agree with it and I still go behind that message. You have your spiritual side and your physical side that work together to improve you as a whole. That’s the message.”