After being slammed for suggesting he would “go gay for just one month”, YouTube star Logan Paul has apologised for the comments he made last week – kind of.

Paul made the comments on his Impaulsive Podcast, calling “male-only March” one of his New Year’s resolutions.

“We’re gonna attempt to go gay for just one month,” he said.

“For one month. And then swing… go back,” one of his co-hosts then said, before they all laughed at the comments.

Users on social media responded angrily, saying that Paul’s comments trivialised sexuality by suggesting someone could ‘go gay’ as a stunt or a choice.

Paul has over 18 million subscribers, most of whom are young people, on his YouTube channel.

Out YouTuber Daniel Preda called Paul “an awful representation of the YouTube community”.

“Logan Paul joking about being gay “for one month” while countless LGBT+ around the world are killed & committing suicide for their sexuality, is disgusting,” Preda tweeted.

“He truly has learned NOTHING over the last year.”

Paul came under fire last year for posting a video on YouTube filmed in Aokigahara forest, Japan’s notorious ‘suicide forest’, which showed footage of an apparent dead body.

Perhaps for the month of March instead of baiting the gay community you can use your massive platform as a voice for those LGBT+ who have no voice and resort to suicide and self-harm. Just a suggestion @LoganPaul — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) January 11, 2019

Paul has said that he lost millions following the fallout from the Aokigahara video, and just a year later has found himself once again in hot water.

After media organisation GLAAD tweeted the story, saying “That’s not how it works, Logan Paul”, Paul responded by calling his comments a “very poor choice of words”.

“My fault,” he tweeted. “Let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week?”

GLAAD has yet to respond, and Paul has yet to post or publish a genuine apology for the comments.