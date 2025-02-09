Jason Ball Appointed As Executive Director Of LGBTQIA+ Charity GiveOut

LGBTQIA+ activist and openly gay footballer Jason Ball has stepped into a new role with LGBTQIA+ charity GiveOut.

Now based in the UK his new role will help him oversee vital fundraising for the community worldwide.

A new role for Jason Ball

It’s been a long journey for Aussie football player Jason Ball since he came out in 2012.

Since coming out he has been a champion for the community working extensively to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

In 2017 in was named the Young Australian Of The Year in Victoria as well as attempting a career in politics, running as a candidate for The Greens in the Federal seat of Higgins twice.

In 2018 he founded the Pride Cup in Australia leading the charge against homophobia in Sport.

Jason made the move to the UK in 2022 where he joined GiveOut as their Head of Grant-making where he has helped the organisation grow and develop over the past two years.

Following an extensive recruitment process he will now step into the new role as Executive Director with the organisation from April 1.

“It is a great honour to step into the role of Executive Director at GiveOut – a responsibility I take on with deep commitment, pride and a sense of urgency” he said.

“The global LGBTQI movement stands at a pivotal crossroads. Activists worldwide are demonstrating extraordinary resilience and determination in the face of mounting challenges, funding withdrawals, the rollback of rights, and political scapegoating, all threatening hard-won progress” he continued.

“The recent suspension of US government overseas funding and the retreat of other major donors have left many grassroots organisations more vulnerable than ever.”

“GiveOut’s mission to grow philanthropic giving and unlock new resources for LGBTQI activism worldwide, has never been more critical. In the coming months, my focus will be on deepening relationships with our supporters, forging new partnerships, and advocating for greater investment in LGBTQI rights.”

“We will continue our work as a bridge between donors and frontline activists, ensuring organisations worldwide have the resources they need, not just to survive, but to thrive.”

GiveOut are an award-winning international LGBTQI community foundation who bring together community and allies to help support activism worldwide. Since launching in 2018 the organisation have provided over three million pounds in LGBTQIA+ organisations worldwide.