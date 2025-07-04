Jesse Matheson Appointed Interim CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The Board of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has today confirmed the appointment of Jesse Matheson as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Matheson became one the youngest members of the Mardi Gras Board when he was elected as a 24-year-old in 2017. He has spent two years as Co-Chair during COVID-19, and has most recently held the position of Company Secretary.

His appointment follows the departure of Gil Beckwith, whose two years as CEO were spent navigating Mardi Gras through some of the most challenging chapters of its nearly 50-year history.

With planning already underway for the 2026 Festival, Matheson’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organisation, alongside a renewed focus on strengthening relationships with members, community partners, and stakeholders.

“I am incredibly honoured to step into the role of Interim CEO at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras,” Matheson said. “Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has always been a powerful force for connection, visibility and pride. At a time when our communities are facing increased pressure, pushback and hostility, I’m committed to ensuring we remain bold and grounded in the needs of our LGBTIQA+ people and communities.”

“We have a skilled and passionate team, an engaged Board, and a community of members and volunteers who care deeply about our future. This is a moment to come together, to listen, and to do the work – so we can deliver a 2026 Festival that reflects the spirit, strength and diversity of our communities.”

Matheson has also held positions with the CSIRO’s Data61, the University of New South Wales and Sydney WorldPride, and brings a background in strategy, inclusive innovation and LGBTQIA+ advocacy to his new role.

Appointment marks a transitional period for Mardi Gras

Matheson’s first Mardi Gras experience came when he was just 15, when he walked in the Parade with queer youth advocacy organisation, Twenty10.

“It was a really reaffirming and emotional moment for me to walk up the street and feel celebrated for my sexuality,” he told university newspaper, The Junction in 2022.

Ever since, Matheson says he’s devoted himself to ensuring others can access the same sense of belonging, celebration, and pride he felt that evening.

“Jesse brings a rare combination of institutional knowledge, strategic thinking, and lived experience,” said Board Co-Chair Kathy Pavlich. “His deep understanding of the organisation, its values, and its communities makes him well placed to guide us through this transition period.”

In Matheson’s wake, Steve Hatzipavlis has been appointed as the new Interim Company Secretary, bringing experience in governance, policy and advocacy to the position. Through his work at Allens law firm, Hatzipavlis has assisted organisations such as ACON, Inner City Legal Centre, Equality Australia and QueerScreen.