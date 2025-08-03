Jinkx Monsoon Roasts JK Rowling For ‘Identifying’ As A Male Author

Drag Race Legend and two time winner Jinkx Monsoon has the internet in hysterics over her fierce read of JK Rowling this week.

Jinkx, who identifies as trans-femme non-binary, called out the author for her use of an alias in her writing as a means to represent herself as a man.

And of course, in true Monsoon style it was hilarious.

Jinkx Monsoon comes for JK Rowling

Jinkx Monsoon is incredibly witty, smart and savvy and she put all these things on display this week.

As part of a thirty minute interview with writer and comedian Ziwe, Monsoon was asked about Rowling who has continued to cause controversy for her campaign against trans people.

Ziwe asked “Would JK Rowling make a good Roxy Hart in Chicago” but the host.

“Who is Jake? Who is he? Jake Hay Rowling?,” Jinkx said in mock response.

“He is a she” Ziwe replied.

“Oh dear. That is not a feminine name in the slightest” she responded before continuing to roast the controversial author.

“You know, I know that oftentimes, female authors use initials so that people assume it’s a male writer,” Monsoon said as she took aim.

“I have to presume that JK Rowling was unsatisfied with the way that the world saw her, and then she transitioned herself into a new personality so that the world would perceive her the way she wanted to be perceived.”

Following her “mic drop” statement Ziwe responded saying “gagging” before Monsoon burst out laughing.

The entire interview itself has racked up nearly half a million views on Youtube in just two days, with Jinkx commenting and calling it “the most important interview I’ve ever done.”

Meanwhile the clip of her exchange about Rowling has been viewed nearly a million times on her X (Twitter) account.

catch it, jake hay rolling pic.twitter.com/r1QouqS2gK — Jinkx Monsoon is Mary Todd (@JinkxMonsoon) July 31, 2025

Needless to say the internet are lapping the interview up with fans jumping online to praise the Drag Race star.

“JK’s decrepit fingers are about to go into overdrive” wrote one fan.

“Hours later and the read is still tearing me to shreds” wrote another.

Her black mould sensing this interview: pic.twitter.com/vJHOhevHyP — BETTY (@betty_nft) August 2, 2025