JK Rowling Posts Support For Grover In Giggle v Tickle Discrimination Case

JK Rowling has voiced her support for the CEO and founder of the social media app, Giggle for Girls, which, along with its founder, is in the process of appealing a landmark gender discrimination case in Australia’s federal court.

Last year, Sall Grover was ordered to pay $40,000 in damages to trans woman Roxanne Tickle, after a ruling from Justice Robert Bromwich found she had indirectly discriminated against Tickle when she personally removed her from her social media app, Giggle for Girls.

The ruling was the first gender identity discrimination case in Australia to reach the federal court.

Rowling issued support for Grover in a reply to her post on X about the first day of the hearing.

“Good luck, Sall,” she wrote. “May the best woman (haha) win x.”

On Wednesday, she followed it up with another comment, accompanied by an image of Tickle on SBS’s Insight.

“Western society is currently divided between people who know this is a man and are prepared to say so and those who know this is a man but lie out of obedience to an ideology,” she wrote.

“There is no third option. Literally nobody on earth thinks “Roxanne Tickle” is actually a woman.”

The post was reshared by Grover.

Rowling, who has become infamous for speaking out against transgender rights over the last five years, also shared some of Grover’s own posts about the case, including one with a screenshot of an article from The Australian with the headline “Trans women ‘should have legal protections available to pregnant women'”.

“This is how insane gender ideology is”, Grover said.

Rowling’s significant influence on trans issues

It’s not the first time Rowling has given her two cents on issues relating to transgender people in Australia.

Earlier this year, she offered her support for Moira Deeming following her defamation win against former Victorian Liberals leader, John Pesutto.

“The ‘right side of history’ is racking up a hell of a lot of losses recently, isn’t it?” Rowling wrote. “Congratulations Moira Deeming.”

These days, a significant part of Rowling’s public voice is dedicated towards the opposition of trans rights.

In May, she launched The JK Rowling Women’s Fund, which supports individuals and organisations facing legal action for “protecting their sex-based rights.”

Rowling is financing the fund from her own fortune, with her net worth reportedly sitting at around £820 million, equivalent to than $1 billion AUD.

Rowling regularly contributes her own money towards transphobic advocacy, previously donating tens of thousands of pounds to For Women Scotland. The donation helped fund a legal case on the 2010 Equality Act’s definition of a woman and sex, resulting in the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year defining women as based on their biological sex assigned at birth.