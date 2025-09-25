Joe Ball and Vicki Ward to Launch Trans Month 2025 in Victoria

Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQA+ Communities Joe Ball and Minister for Equality Vicki Ward will join Transgender Victoria (TGV) in launching Trans Month 2025, a statewide program of events celebrating trans joy, community and visibility throughout November.

The initiative will bring together more than 15 community-led events across the state, including the Gender Revel Gala, the Great Trans Cake-Off, Trans Awareness Week and Trans Day of Remembrance. TGV says additional events are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ball said the program comes at a critical time for visibility and inclusion. “Trans visibility has never been more important. In today’s climate, showing up matters. It means safety, it means belonging and it means every young person can see a future for themselves,” he said.

“When we build inclusion across this state – in schools, workplaces, sport, health and community – we don’t just improve the lives of trans people, we make Victoria stronger, fairer and kinder for everyone.”

Ward said the government was “so proud to support Transgender Victoria, including throughout Trans Month”.

“Trans Month in November is an opportunity for all of us – our trans and gender diverse communities and allies – to come together in celebration and solidarity,” said Ward. “Thank you to Transgender Victoria for organising Trans Month, and [for] their vital work over the past 25 years.”

TGV chief executive Dr Son Vivienne said the month will mark an important milestone for the organisation, which is celebrating a quarter century of advocacy and community work.

“Transgender Victoria is extremely proud to be partnering with various community groups to bring a whole month of celebration and social connection,” they said. “In our 25 years as a charity, it’s never been more critical that we bring our communities together in solidarity, support and celebration of trans identity. Make sure you head to the website and book your tickets now.”

Trans Month 2025 program highlights

The month will open with the Gender Revel Gala, featuring an all-trans lineup of performers and the presentation of the Trans Visibility Awards.

Midway through November, the Great Trans Cake-Off will invite the community to celebrate creativity and connection through baking, while Trans Awareness Week (13–19 November) will feature panels, education sessions and events highlighting trans and gender diverse voices.

Trans Day of Remembrance on 20 November will serve as a moment of reflection, commemorating the lives lost to anti-trans violence and discrimination. The program will close with the Trans Pride Picnic on 30 November, a free community gathering aimed at connection and celebration.

TGV is also encouraging local organisations and individuals to host their own activities, with resources and support available via transmonth.org.au.